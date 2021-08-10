Mega drive in municipal corporation

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey said that a mega recruitment drive will be held in the municipal corporation if the third covid wave does not surface. However, the recruitment will be put aside if the appears.

Various posts are lying vacant in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for the past 18 years. Similarly, large number of officials and employees retired in past 15 years. Several posts of technical staff and clerk are vacant. This has put additional work load on the existing officials. A large number of contractual staff have been hired for day-to-day operations. No administrative responsibility can be delegated to them. The general body sent a proposal to the government four years ago to fill the vacancies. The government approved the proposal a year ago. There are 4,106 posts vacant in the AMC. Another 4,975 posts were added in the new proposal. The details of filling up the posts will be sent in August. However, the drive may be cancelled in case of the third wave arrives, said Pandey.

New approved posts:

Class 1 - 8

Class 2 - 10

Class 3 - 1902

Class 4 - 2981