Mega Job fair for 1000 vacant posts today

Aurangabad, Nov 24:

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and Magic Bus Indian Foundation will jointly organise a mega job fair at NIELIT in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) at 9 am onwards, on November 25.

Around 30 prominent companies from Pune, Mumbai and Aurangabad will participate in the job fair. Eligible candidates will be selected for 1000 vacant posts in different parts of the State.

Those youths who have done a degree in Arts, Science, Commerce or ITI, diploma and degree in Engineering are eligible to participate in it. They need to carry their resume, Aadhar Card and other documents for registration. For details, one may contact the institute.