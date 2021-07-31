MESTA likely move court against Minister’s decision

Aurangabad, July 31:

Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) is likely to move the court against the decision of giving 15 per cent concession in school fees.

School Education Minister announced 15 pc concession in fees to all students recently.

MESTA founder president Sanjayrao Tayade Patil said that the association had already given 25 pc concession in fees to the children of those parents who lost their job or suffered financial losses due to lockdown.

“Why concession is being given to the children of parents who are getting salary as per Government norms or has no impact on their business or industry,” he said. Sanjayrao Patil said that they might knock on the court's doors if needed over 15 pc concession in fees.