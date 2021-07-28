MESTA rejects 15 pc concession in fees

Aurangabad, July 28:

Members of Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) opposed the decision of the Education Minister to give a 15 per cent concession in fees.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, the MESTA founder president Sanjayrao Tayade Patil said that the schools had already decided to provide 25 pc concession fees to those children whose parents lost a job or business closure in Covid situation.

He said that how concession in fees can be given to children whose parents are Government servants, industrialists or traders or not affected from lockdown.

Patil said that English schools have been facing a financial crisis in the State for the past two years. He also termed the School Education Minister’s decision as one-sided.