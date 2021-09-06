MGM University to celebrate 2nd Found Day on Sept 9

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

MGM University will organise a programme at Rukhmini Hall on September 9 to celebrate its second Foundation Day.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, University Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal said that Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samat would attend the programme.

The State Government accorded self-financed private university status to MGM University in 2019. The first foundation day was not celebrated because of Covid. The second foundation programme will be held on Thursday with all Covid measures.

Chancellor of the university Ankushrao Kadam, chairman of Mahatma Gandhi Mission Kamalkishor Kadam will also grace the event.

Dr Sapkal said that efforts are being made to develop skills among students rather than just giving bookish knowledge.