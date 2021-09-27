MGM varsity to organise video documentary contest

Aurangabad, Sept 27: The department of Gandhian Studies of MGM University will organise a video documentary competition on the themes truth, non-violence, sustainability and inclusiveness, based on the values adhered to by Mahatma Gandhi. The last day to register for the competition is September 30 and the last day to submit a documentary will be October 10. Results and awards will be distributed on October 15. Only students can participate. There is no entry fee. The duration of the documentary should not exceed 3 minutes. The first three winners will get cash prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 3000 and Rs 2,000 respectively, trophy, and certificate. The ready documentary should be sent to cjmcexam@gmail.com. Details can be had from department head Dr John Chelladurai (9422776936).