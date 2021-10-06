M.HMCT CET result declared

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) declared the result of Maharashtra Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (MAH-M.HMCT CET) on Wednesday. The Test Cell conducted the CET on September 15 online.

All the 50 questions were based on topics like ‘food production, food and beverage operation, English, room division and hospitality industry’ and candidates attempted the test in one hour.

Sudip Sunil Pandit topped in the State by securing 70 out of total marks 100 while Karan Vijay Aurora is in second place with 64 marks. Poonam Ashok Muzumdar got third place with 62 marks.