MHT-CET 2021 admit card made available online

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) 2021 issued admit card of MHT-CET on Monday.

The Cell will hold the online entrance test between September 20 and October 1 for the admissions undergraduate degree courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Agriculture for the academic year 2021-22.

There will be centres in all the districts of the State. Candidates will have to follow Covid norms while taking the test in two sessions. The morning session will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon to be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The admit card was issued through registered candidates login today. Aspirants can download their hall ticket from the links

(http://cetcell.mahacet.org/ or https://www.mahacet.org/cetcell/).