MHT-CET 2021 admit card to be issued today

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will issue the admit card for MHT-CET 2021, the State level entrance test for professional courses, on September 13.

The test will be conducted between September 20 to October 1 for admissions to undergraduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy, Engineering and Technology for the academic year 2021-22. More than 4 lakh candidates have registered for the examinations from across the State.

There are more than 1.27 lakh seats in 337 institutes that participate in the centralised admission process. The questions will be based on the syllabus of State Board.

Around 20 per cent weightage will be given to standard XI curriculum and 80 per cent weightage will be for the 12th curriculum while setting the question paper.

There will be no negative marking, however, the difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET.

There will be three mediums-English, Marathi and Urdu for candidates to attempt the test in 180 minutes.

The State level test will consist of three question paper of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ). There are two groups for the test. The first group is Physics Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM), while another group is Physics Chemistry and Biology (PCB). There will be two shifts for the examinations-morning and afternoon.

Registered candidates will be able to download the admit card from the SCETC portal by using their application number and password.