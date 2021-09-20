MHT-CET 2021 commences

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT-CET) commenced in different parts of the State online on September 20.

More than 3.50 lakh candidates are taking the State level up to October 1 for the admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture undergraduate courses for the academic year 2021-22.

There are two shifts for the examinees.

The first shift is from 9 am to 12 pm while the second is from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates are being asked to report to the centre around one and half hours before the commencement of the test.

There are multiple-choice questions based on Physical, Chemistry and Biology/ Mathematics subjects. Candidates will have to attempt the questions in 180 minutes. The test will conclude on October 1. MHT-CET qualified engineering aspirants will get admissions on 1.27 seats in 327 Government and private non-aided colleges of the State. Those who are re-appearing for HSC examinations under the class improvement scheme will get another opportunity, as per the announcement of the State.