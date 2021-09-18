MHT-CET-21 to commence from Sept 20

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

Nearly 3.50 lakh candidates will take Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET)-21 online in the different parts of the State between September 20 and October 1.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) holds the State level examinations for the admissions to professional undergraduate degree courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Agriculture.

The admit card was already issued online. There are two types of candidates registered for it. The first is Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). Around 3.50 lakh candidates will appear for the examinations to be organised in two shifts (morning and afternoon).

The test will consist of three papers of multiple-choice questions on subjects- Biology, Physics-Chemistry and Mathematics. There will be 100 marks for each paper.

The questions will be based on the syllabus of the State Board curricula of 11th and 12th. The weightage for 11th is 20 per cent for HSC it is 80 per cent.

There is no negative marking. However, the difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and the difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET. The result of the examination will be announced on or before October 20. Meanwhile, the Government announced that students appearing for MHT CET 2021 would get another chance to appear in the examination if there is an overlap with the HSC examinations.