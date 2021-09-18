MHT-CET candidates asked to submit details about ‘Class Improvement’

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will hold the MHT-CET 2021 between September 20 to October 1. Hundreds of students who are not satisfied with their HSC result have appealed for re-appearing of examinations under ‘Class Improvement Scheme.’

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) already started conducting HSC examinations on September 16.

Those who wish to take CET from September 20 should inform the CET cell about it. The candidates of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) will have to submit an application along with their HSC and CET admit card on or before September 22 to the cell through an email.