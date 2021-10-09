MHT-CET result to likely to be declared in Oct last week; answer keys to displayed on Oct 11

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) is likely to declare the MHT-CET 2021 in the last week, October.

More than 3.75 lakh candidates appeared for the State level entrance test held in all the districts of the State between September 20 and October 1 for the admissions to undergraduate degree courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Agriculture in Government, private aided and unaided colleges for the academic year 2021-22.

The candidates took the test in two groups. The first group is Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB), while another group is Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). Those who missed the examinations because of rain and flooding.

There was demand from the students to give them another opportunity. The SCETC allowed them to take the test again on Saturday.

The answer key of the test, responses of candidates will be displayed their login on October 11. The question paper will also be available in their login.

Candidates will be allowed to submit grievances online about questions on October 12 and 13. The Cell announced that the result is likely to be declared on or before October 28. The notification of the admissions for the next academic year will be issued with the declaration of the result.