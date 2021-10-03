MIM leaders face fury of Naregaon residents

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

MIM working president Dr Gaffar Quadri on Sunday reviewed the damage caused by heavy rains in Naregaon. However, he had to face the opposition of the citizens. The residents alleged that in the last assembly elections, MIM had promised to resolve all issues. However, in the last two years, the party has not addressed any of the issues. Instead, the leaders are now telling that the Sukhna river basin will be enlarged and the residents will be relocated. This made the men and women angry. As their anger escalated, the MIM leaders stepped out.