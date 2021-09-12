Minister of state fielding for the Lok Sabha elections

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

Minister of state for revenue MLA Abdul Sattar, who was elected on a Shiv Sena ticket from Sillod constituency, has started visiting the rain and flood affected areas in the city and district to assess the damage and has ordered to conduct panchanama on war footing. According to sources, his visits are seen as a part of the vision plan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sattar visited various areas in the old and new Aurangabad, Gangapur, Kannad and Khultabad districts. His inspection sessions of the flood affected areas are still underway. But there have been talks in the political circle that this is a hidden preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The minister of state also visited the residence of Shiv Sena office bearers in the city and held discussions about the damage. His visit to the residence of former constituency assembly convener Raju Vaidya along with Sena district chief MLC Ambadas Danve and other office bearers has become a topic of discussion in the party's internal circles. It is also being said that Sattar's son will contest for the assembly elections from Sillod. Therefore, Sattar may be exploring new constituencies. Sattar has become a dominant figure in Sena. According to sources, Sattar is looking for a safe constituency for himself to contest from the Shiv Sena ticket for the Lok Sabha elections by engaging in social engineering.

Planning the municipal corporation

In the last Lok Sabha, Sena candidate Chandrakant Khaire was defeated by MIM candidate Imtiyaz Jaleel. As a result, the dominance of MIM in the city has increased. Sena leaders may be thinking of using Sattar card to put a brake on MIM. Therefore, Sattar first inspected the Muslim-majority areas and ordered an inquiry into the damage. The party might also put Sattar in front for the municipal elections.