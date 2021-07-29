Minister Sattar, Saber have heated exchange of words

Aurangabad, July 29: Minister of state for revenue and rural development Abdul Sattar and vice-president of Vaijapur Municipal Council Saber Khan had a heated exchange of words during a programme at Vaijapur today.

It so happened that Sattar attended an engagement ceremony at a function hall at 1 pm. He greeted Saber Khan standing some distance away. However, Khan ignored him. Later, Sattar attended a programme at depot road and commented that Khan had grown old and had become deaf. Though Khan was not present here his activists informed him about Sattar’s remarks.

By this time, Sattar had turned up at a programme at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk. Angry Khan reached the venue and in full public view shouted at the minister. You defamed me, Sena leader said. District Sena chief MLC Ambadas Danve, MLA Ramesh Bornare, Zilla Parishad chairman Avinash Galande and others were surprised over the sudden development. Other leaders intervened after which the matter did not precipitate.