Minister Uday Samant to interact with stakeholders in Bamu; date of grievance submission extended up to Nov 6

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

Higher and Technical Education (HTE) Minister Uday Samant will arrive at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on November 12 under ‘Higher and Technical Ministry at your doorstep’ initiative.

Talking to newsmen, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that Uday Samant would be accompanied by Minister of State for HTE Prajakta Tanpure, its principal secretary Vikaschandra Rastogi, director of HE Dr Dhanraj Mane and other departments of HTE Department. He said that the minister will interact with all the stakeholders including students, teachers and management representatives.

“Online grievances, suggestions are being invited from the stakeholders. Earlier the last date of grievance submission was October 30 not it was extended up to November 6. The university needs to forward all the grievances to the ministry on daily basis. A total of 17 grievances received so far. The minister will hold a hearing on the complaints in presence of all officers,” he said.

A total of 13 committees were set up for the meeting. VC Dr Yeole said that director of Students Development Department Dr Mustajeeb Khan was appointed as coordinating officer for the programme.

Dr P P Kalawant is coordinating officer for Minister of State of HTE, deputy registrar A M Wadodkar will be a coordinating officer for HTE Department, assistant registrar Bhagwan Phad was appointed coordinating officer for director of higher education. All the arrangements of the interaction will be held at the university auditorium.