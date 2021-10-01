Minor girl who decamped a month ago in police custody

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

A 17-year-old girl, who fled from Ahmednagar district with her boyfriend a month ago, was caught at the central bus stand on Friday evening. The Damini squad took the girl into custody.

According to police, a minor girl from Pathardi along with a boy got off at the central bus stand at 5 pm on Friday. After the couple came on the road, two female police personnel from the traffic check post found the girl's movements suspicious. When they questioned the girl, she was confused. Her boyfriend's friend also ran away. The traffic police then informed the Damini squad about the incident. A team of PSI Suvarna Umap, Asha Gaikwad, Nirmala Nibhonre and Sangeeta Dandge rushed to the spot.

After inquiry, it became clear that she had come from Pune with her boyfriend's friend. The boyfriend had returned to the village eight days ago. Further inquiry revealed that he would be coming to Aurangabad. The couple had fled a village in Pathardi tehsil a month ago. A case of abduction was registered in Pathardi police station following a complaint lodged by the girl's relatives.

The Damini squad informed the investigating officer of the concerned police station that the girl was in custody. The girl has been handed over to Kranti Chowk police for further action. A team of Pathardi police left for Aurangabad around 7 pm on Friday to take the girl into custody, police officials said.