Minor parties oppose ‘Prabhag system’

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

The state government a few days back had announced election on the basis of prabhag system in all the municipal corporations barring Mumbai Municipal Corporation in the state. The minor political parties in the state have opposed the prabhag system claiming that it will have the long term adverse effects.

The Lok Vikas Party held a a one-day token hunger strike on Saturday in front of the divisional commissionerate.

Party leader Abdul Wahed said the government has taken the decision considering the political gains of the bigger parties. The common people and the smaller activists could not represent the people in the municipal corporations due to this decision. The prominent political leaders will be elected while not a single independent candidate can win in this system. Prabhag system will strangulate the democracy. Hence, the government should immediately cancel this system, he demanded.