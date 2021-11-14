Minor stole cash from petrol pump

Aurangabad, Nov 14:

A minor boy stole a bag containing Rs 1.25 lakh from a cabin of a petrol pump at Kiradpura on Sunday midnight. The boy has been captured on a CCTV camera.

Police said Junaid Rauf Pariyani runs a petrol pump at Kiradpura. The manager of while tallying the daily cash on Sunday at around midnight. He noticed that a bag containing Rs 1.25 lakh was missing from his cabin.

He checked the CCTV footage and saw that a young boy was taking the bag from the cabin at around 8 pm. He immediately informed the Jinsi police. PSI Gokul Thakur and his team rushed to the spot.