Minor stole cash from petrol pump
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 14, 2021 07:35 PM2021-11-14T19:35:01+5:302021-11-14T19:35:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 14:
A minor boy stole a bag containing Rs 1.25 lakh from a cabin of a petrol pump at Kiradpura on Sunday midnight. The boy has been captured on a CCTV camera.
Police said Junaid Rauf Pariyani runs a petrol pump at Kiradpura. The manager of while tallying the daily cash on Sunday at around midnight. He noticed that a bag containing Rs 1.25 lakh was missing from his cabin.
He checked the CCTV footage and saw that a young boy was taking the bag from the cabin at around 8 pm. He immediately informed the Jinsi police. PSI Gokul Thakur and his team rushed to the spot.