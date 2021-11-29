Mira Durle passes away

Aurangabad, Nov 29: Retired senior clerk at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Aurangabad, Mira Durle (68) died at Mumbai due to a brief illness today. She was the wife of retired teacher of Regimental Children High School Mohan Durle. Last rites were performed on her at Pratapnagar crematorium here tonight. She is survived by husband, two daughters, a son and extended family.