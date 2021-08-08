Mirza Salman gets Ph D in Pharmacy
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D on Mirza Salman Mirza Abid Baig in Pharmacy.
He submitted his thesis titled ‘Development and Evaluation of Nanoparticulate Drug Delivery System of Antimicrobial Agent’ under the guidance of Dr Aquil-ur-Rahim Siddiqui, Associate Professor at Shri Bhagwan College of Pharmacy.
Mirza Salman has received the prestigious Newton Bhabha PhD placement fellowship for his Ph D research work, jointly sponsored by the British council, UK and Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, and Government of India.