Miscreants ransack vehicles at Kiradpura on Sunday midnight

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

A group of around 10 to 15 miscreants attacked a house at Kirandpura and later ransacked the vehicles parked on the road on Monday at around 12.30 am.

Tension prevailed in the Kiradpura area as the miscreants attacked a house of Rehana Sandu Khan. Her family and the family of miscreants from Naregaon had dispute for the past several years. On Sunday midnight, Shaikh Ismail Shaikh Ibrahim, Shaikh Umar Shaikh Ibrahim, Shaikh Farooq Shaikh Ibrahim, Mobin and others came to Kiradpura and attacked the house. Later, while returning, they, with the intension to spread terror, ransacked the vehicles parked on the road and broke the glasses of three cars, one jeep and a good carrier rickshaw. On receiving the information, PSI Gokul Thakur of the Jinsi police station rushed to the spot with his team and brought the situation under control. Later, both the groups lodged counter complaints.