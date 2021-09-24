Mishrilal Kasliwal no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 24, 2021 09:10 PM2021-09-24T21:10:01+5:302021-09-24T21:10:01+5:30
Senior member of the Khandelwal Digambar Jain Samaj Mishrilal Kachardas Kasliwal (94) passed away due to old age on Thursday. He is survived by a wife, two sons, three daughters and extended family. His cremation ceremony was held on September 24 at Dhamori in Gangapur tehsil.