Mission Kavach Kundal: AMC administers 29K vaccine doses in one week

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

The municipal officer of health (MoH) at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Dr Paras Mandlecha, has informed that the civic health section has administered 29,849 doses of first and second Covid-19 vaccines, under Mission Kavach Kundal, which was launched from October 8 to 14.

In seven days, the first dose of vaccine was given to 11,570 persons and the second dose of vaccine was given to 18,279 persons, said Dr Mandlecha.

Earlier, the AMC has discontinued the services of 614 contractual health personnel on September 1. Hence the planning was made in such a way that the shortage of staff does not create an impact on the special vaccine campaign. The AMC administrator guided in planning and increased the number of vaccination centres from 45 to 73. The private hospitals and many other social organisations also contributed to the implementation of the campaign.

The AMC health section aims at vaccinating 100 per cent of citizens. Hence, the vaccination drive will continue to be implemented as a mission in future, said Dr Mandlecha.