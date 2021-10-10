'Mission Kavach Kundal' drawing good response; Vaccination at 63 centres in city

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

The Health Department of Aurangabad Municipal

Corporation (AMC) launched ‘Mission Kavach Kundal’ to administer Covid 19 vaccine to more and more people in the city.

It may be noted that it is unpredictable as to when the third Covid wave will come. The State Government launched a special vaccination drive, ‘Mission Kavach Kundalr’, to vaccinate citizens.

The vaccination drive was launched in the city on Sunday. Covid test and vaccination camp was started for the devotees visiting Karnapura and CIDCO N-7 Durga Mata Mandir.

AMC health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said that Covid and vaccination camp was being held for the devotees.

The number of patients suffering from the pandemic virus has increased in Ahmednagar district. So, as a precautionary measure, the Corporation has commenced the test of the citizens coming from Ahmednagar.

The decision to conduct Covid test given the crowds at the temples during the Navratri festival in the city was also taken. The test of devotees was being done at main temples in the city. The facility of vaccination has also been made at Karnapura and Cidco N-7 Durga Mata Mandir.

Dr Mandlecha said that devotees could take the first or second dose of Covid. The AMC has insufficient manpower for vaccination and testing.

Despite this, the 'Mission Kavach Kundal' campaign is being implemented successfully with proper planning.

Sources said the test of devotees coming to the temple would not be conducted if they had taken both doses of vaccine. However, the test is mandatory even if a single dose of the vaccine is taken.

Free vaccine in 21 Pvt hospitals

The Civic Body started free vaccination centres in 21 private hospitals besides the regular 45 centres under the Government’s campaign. Vaccination is currently getting a good response. Nearly 8.90 lakh citizens were vaccinated until October 9. A total of 3.22 lakh women have taken both doses, while 5.68 lakh people have taken the first dose so far.