MIT fetes students placed in reputed companies

Aurangabad, Nov 25: Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Aurangabad (Autonomous) felicitated the students who were recently placed and secured jobs through college placement drives in various national and multinational companies. MIT Director General Munish Sharma felicitated 125 students from various cities and companies. President of GS Mandal Dr Yadnyaveer Kawade, Director Dr Santosh Bhosle, registrar and senior teaching faculty were present.

MIT placed more than 450 B Tech students in various organizations. They joined companies like Accenture, Infosys, Tata Communications, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, IBM, Capgemini, Reliance, BKT, Goodyear, Perkins India, Dhoot Transmission, Endurance and Varroc. The students received annual packages ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 13 lakh.

Students Pratik Pitale, Sameer Pitale, Yogesh Pawar, Vaibhav Waikos, Shubham Bidve and Shivkumar Thombre were felicitated for their success in their startups. Dean – Training and Placement Sandeep Pankade, assistant TPO Amol Patil, Trishul Kulkarni, departmental coordinators Dr V R Gosavi, Jaykumar Dhage, Abhay Gore, Anupam Roy, Shivkanya Aitwar, Dr Saurabh Tayde, Aniket Jinturkar, Dr Prashant Awsarmal, Pratik Khandelwal and Madhuri Patole took special efforts to arrange placement drives and train students.