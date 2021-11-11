MLA Jaiswal likely to be president of GMCH’s Board of Visitors

Aurangabad, Nov 11:

The Board of Visitors (BoV) of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was restructured. A total of four members including MLA Pradeep Jaiswal were appointed on the Board.

The BoV is considered important to solve issues related to patients service. There is speculation that MLA Jaiswal will be appointed president of BoV.

The appointment of members was pending for the past one and half years due to Covid situation. The district administration appointed four members-MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Narayan Kankate, Pravin Shinde and Pramod Thengde- on the Board.

Aspirants were using political recommendations for the past two years to get a post on the Board. Narayan Kankate who is close to Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire was appointed for the second time.

The list of non-Governmental members has not been declared yet. Those who did not get an opportunity through the district administration are trying to get a place on the non-Government members' list.