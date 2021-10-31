MLA Shirsat alleges of injustice in road works in West constituency

Aurangabad, Oct 31:

MLA Sanjay Shirsat on Sunday alleged that Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) while making the list of the road works inflicted injustice on the west constituency of the city.

A cold war has initiated between MLA Shirsat and AMC over the road works since last week. On October 30, during a press conference Shirsat warned that the dictatorship of the AMC will not be tolerated in the issue of regularization of the Gunthewari localities.

On Sunday during the stone lying function of the underground drainage system at Abrar Colony and inauguration of the cement road at Dwarkadasnagar, Atharva Classic publicly criticized AMC.

He said, west constituency is very big and strenuous efforts have to be taken to bring funds from the government to implement development works here. AMC being the biggest corporation could not do the development works. The state government had given Rs 80 crores funds earlier, but AMC gave only Rs 2.5 crores funds to conduct development works in the west constituency, which is injustice, he said.

Shiv Sena deputy chief Ramesh Bahule, former mayor Rashidmamu, Musa Chaus, Ranjeet Dhepe, Manoj Sonawane, Balu Misal, Santosh Jatve and others were present.

Shirsat said that chief minister had called a meeting for the development of the Satara - Deolai area and Rs 350 crores were sanctioned for it. Now, we expect that all this funds should be spent only on the development of Satara - Deolai, he said.