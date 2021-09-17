MNS condemns CM by agitating at ZP

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists agitated and condemned the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the zilla parishad (ZP) new building function at ZP Ground claiming that the Rs 1680 crores water supply scheme for the city is a farce and a sop to the residents. The agitation was led by district president Suhas Dashrathe and state vice president Sumit Khambekar.

The Activists came at the ZP ground with carrots in hand and shouted slogans claiming that the water supply scheme is a farce and the citizens have been cheated. The police arrested Dashrathe and other activists.

City vice president Gajan Gauda Patil, Ashish Suradkar, division president Ashok Pawar Patil, Chandu Navpute, Deepak Pawar, Ramesh Puri, Sandeep Kulkarni, Ganesh Salunke, Avinash Phophale and others were present. The police arrested the activists and were later released.