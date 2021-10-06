MNS holds protest for pitiable condition of Jalgaon road

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has spent Rs 60 lakh for filling up the potholes on Jalgaon road. But now the road is in a pitiable condition. However, the officials are not ready to take any action. Thus, the activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists held a symbolic agitation by performing a Pitra pujan of the images of the officials near the SBOA school.

The activists raised slogans against the municipal corporation and MSRDC. District president Suhas Dashrathe said that the condition of the Jalgaon road has worsened during the rainy season. But the officials are not ready to take any action. If the road is not made free of potholes in eight days, we will make the officials sit in the potholes. Satnamsingh Gulati, Sandeep Kulkarni, Abdul Rashid Khan, Ashok Pawar Patil and other activists were present. Taking into consideration the chances of the protest turning into a rasta roko, the assistant commissioner of police Nishikant Bhujbal had deployed huge police bandobast.