Mobile phones thieves arrested

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The city crime branch police arrested two thieves, who used to snatch mobile phones of the residents while walking in various parts of the city. The police have seized six stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle used for the crime. Based on the information received from them, the crime branch arrested two more mobile phone thieves and seized mobile phones worth Rs 63,000 from them. The articles seized so far during the police action amounted to Rs 1.98 lakh.

ACP crime Ravindra Salokhe informed that a crime branch team was investigating a stolen motorcycle case when the police received information that a mobile thief runs a shop by the name Modern Shop in the Waluj area. When the police were searching, the police team caught two thieves Arjun Rajesh Danke and Ajay Kishor Jadhav (both residents of Waluj). During interrogation, they confessed that they snatch the phones of the residents while they are talking on the phone. The police seized the mobile phones and the bike (MH 12 PM 1340) from them.

They also told about their accomplices Swapnil Kedare and one more minor boy (both Waluj), who are also involved in phone snatching incidents. The police arrested him and seized mobile phones amounting Rs 63,000 from them. The cases registered in Kranti Chowk, Cantonment, and Waluj MIDC police station were resolved with their arrest. The police action was executed under the guidance of CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, DCP Meena Makwana, ACP Ravindra Salokhe by PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Nandkumar Bhandare, constable Kiran Gawande, Sanjaysingh Rajput, Omprakash Bankar, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Nitin Deshmukh, Nitin Dhule, Azhar Qureshi and others.