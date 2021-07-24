Mobile, Sim card found with inmates in Harsul Jail

Aurangabad, July 24:

A mobile and sim card was recovered from two inmates arrested under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the Harsul Jail during a search operation by special squad on Saturday. A case was filed against the Harsul police station under the prison act.

The incident has again highlighted the various facilities provided to the inmates of Harsul jail. Now it has come to light that mobiles are also being made available to the inmates to contact outsiders. According to sources, Akshay Shyamrao Athwale of Beed and Shyamrao Bhoyir of Dhule serving under MCOCA were found with a mobile phone and SIM card during a search operation of the special squad. The inmates denied giving any information about the goods. A case was registered in the Harsul police station against the two inmates.