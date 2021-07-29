Mock drill at Chikalthana Airport

Aurangabad, July 29:

A mock drill for checking the security machinery was held at the Chikalthana Airport on Thursday morning. In all, 107 persons participated in the exercise.

During the activity, a phone call was received at the Indigo Airlines office and the information about a bomb planted in the Airport is received. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the police machinery get alert, and the bomb was defused within few minutes.

The excitement of the mock drill activity was experienced by several people at the Airport. The drill was held between 10.10 am and 11.10 am. In all, 107 persons, including the CISF jawans, dog squad, bomb detection, and disposal squad, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Police administration, fire brigade, medical, Airlines officers, and employees, participated in the mock drill.

Initially, the entire Airport premises was searched by the dog squad, and a bomb was found in a bag. Later, the bomb was defused securely within few minutes. The drill was organised to see the alertness of the machinery and the difficulties faced during such situations.

After the drill, CISF deputy commandant Pawan Kumar, Airport director D G Salve addressed the employees. CISF assistant commandant M K Jha, inspector Rupali Thoke, Pramod Jawale, Pradeep Kumar, C H Bhanu, constable Narayan Jadhav, and others were present.