Mohd Ismail passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

Mohammed Ismail Mohammed Ishaque, a resident of Nizamiya Colony, died of a brief illness on Friday evening.

He was a retired office superintendent of the Agriculture Department.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Peer Ghaib Sahab Dargah and buried at an adjacent graveyard. He was 84 and leaves behind four sons and three daughters.

Mohd Ismail was the father of Mohd Sadique (office Superintendent, Dr Rafiq Zakaria Higher Learning Centre) and Mohd Shahed (Urdu Shiskshak Sanghatna district president).