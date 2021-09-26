Mohd Yunus felicitated

Aurangabad, Sept 26: Madani Colony Social Association honoured engineer Mohammed Yunus for his selection as ‘Best Engineering’ in a recently-held programme.

He was also nominated as a member on the Board of Civil Engineering of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU).

Ayyub Khan was elected Association news president.

Shaikh Majid, Shafi Ansari, Hamed Bhai and others worked for the success of the programme. Mufti Imran conducted the proceedings of the event.

