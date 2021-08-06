Monuments to remain open for visitors till 6 pm!

Aurangabad, Aug 6:

Here is good news for the visitors, as the district collector, after reviewing the Covid-19 situation, has allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to keep open the heritage sites and monuments in the district till 6 pm. Earlier, the monuments were allowed to open till 4 pm. Meanwhile, the heritage sites will remain closed on Sundays.

There are five ticketed monuments of ASI (Aurangabad Circle) in the district. They include world heritage Ajanta Caves, world heritage Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort, Aurangabad Caves and Bibi ka Maqbara. These monuments will now remain open for the tourists and visitors till 6 pm from Monday to Friday; till 3 pm on Saturday and remain closed on Sunday. Meanwhile, Maqbara will remain open till 8 pm from Monday to Friday; till 3 pm on Saturday and totally closed on Sunday.

It may be noted that the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) headed by the district collector today conducted a meeting to review the situation in urban and rural parts of the district, today afternoon. After consultation with experts and ASI officials, he gave the above order. The official order in this regard will be released soon. The new timings would be implemented from Monday, it is learnt. Meanwhile, the visitors should note that Ajanta Caves are closed on Mondays and Ellora Caves are closed on Tuesdays for regular maintenance purposes.