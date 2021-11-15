MoRTH okays widening of highway for water pipeline

Aurangabad, Nov 15:

The union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari today gave a nod for an additional widening of Aurangabad-Paithan National Highway by 5-metres for laying main pipelines of new water supply scheme of the city. The new water supply scheme valuing Rs 1680 crore will be completed within the deadline, hoped the guardian minister Subhash Desai.

It may be noted that Desai and Gadkari had a meeting to discuss various development projects of the district in Delhi.

The guardian minister informed the union minister the four-lane Aurangabad-Paithan Road is going to be widened up to 45 metres. Meanwhile, the pipeline of the new water supply scheme is going to be laid adjacent to the road. Hence an additional space of 5-metres is needed to widen for the purpose. The union minister Gadkari gave a positive nod to the demand. Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran's (MJP) Ajay Singh was also present in the meeting.

Discussion on myriad issues

Desai also underlined that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) should immediately sanction funds of Rs 5,500 crore to construct a 7-kms long tunnel in Autram Ghat (Kannad). The tunnel is constructed to avoid traffic congestion on Dhule-Solapur National Highway. Besides, NHAI has undertaken the construction of the Shirdi-Aurangabad National Highway. Hence, an agency should be immediately appointed to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) of the road.

Desai also demanded the completion of a four-lane road from Shendra to Bidkin to accelerate the development of Auric City under the DMIC project. The guardian minister also requested to help gear up the construction of four-lane

Aurangabad-Paithan National Highway.