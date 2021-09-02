Mother-daughter involved in child trafficking arrested

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

The Mukundwadi police on Thursday arrested a mother-daughter duo, who used to purchase the children from their parents and forcibly indulging them in the begging activities. The arrested have been identified as Janabai Uttam Jadhav (59) and Savita Santosh Pagare (33, Ramnagar, Mukundwadi).

Police said, the social activist from Sanjaynagar, Mukundwadi, Devraj Veer received an information that two women were beating a five years old child at Ramnagar on Thursday at around 3.30 pm. Veer went to the spot and rescued the child and also informed the Mukundwadi police about it. The police brought the boy and both the women to the police station. The women and child safety cell officer Adv Supriya Ingle, social worker Deepak Bajare, Kailas Pandit took the child into confidence inquired about the women. He told that they had purchased him and brought here for begging. They were beating him as he refused to beg, he told the police. A case was registered against both the accused and were produced before the court of the judicial magistrate (first class) S S Manjrekar. They have been remanded in the police custody till September 4, while PSI Shrikant Bharate is further investigating the case.

During interrogation, the accused women told that they had purchased a 5-year-old boy for Rs 55,000 and another 2-year-old boy from Jalna at Rs 1 lakh from their parents. They had also made an agreement with their parents on a bond paper for purchasing the children, they told the police.