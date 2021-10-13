Motorcycle thieves arrested

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The crime branch police arrested a hardcore motorcycle thieves in MIDC Waluj area on Wednesday and seized seven motorcycles from them . The arrested have been identified as Arjun Ravindra Patil (22, Patnadevi, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon) and Maniklal Sukhlal Rajput (31, Linenagar, Waluj).

Crime branch PI Avinash Aghav received the information that two suspects are coming to Waluj area for selling the stolen motorcycles. Accordingly, PSI Raosaheb Jondhale, head constable Yogesh Navsare, Rajaram Dakhure, Ashvaling Honrao, Sunil Mote, Nitin Deshmukh, Pandharinath Jayebhaye, Dnyaneshwar Pawar and others laid a trap and arrested the two accused. They confessed that they have stolen stolen seven motorcycles with the help of their third accomplice Suresh Dadasaheb Lokhande (Ghanegaon). The police have seized all the seven motorcycles.

In another police action, Cidco MIDC police arrested a motorcycle thief Sameer Sunil Gavale (19, Shivshainagar, Khadi Rasta, Mukundwadi and seized three stolen motorcycles from him. PI Vitthal Pote, PSI Amarnath Nagare and others executed the police action.