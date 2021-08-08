Motorcyclist dies after dash by tempo

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

A motorcyclist died on the spot while the pillion rider was injured as a fast moving good carrier tempo dashed their motorcycle from the front at Shivna in Sillod tehsil on Saturday at around 9 pm. The deceased has been identified as Gajanan Eknath Sapkal (38) while Sandeep Khadge is injured.

Sapkal ran a hotel at Shivna and on Saturday night he was going to drop his relative Sandeep Khadge on motorcycle (MH20 DX 7616) on Ajanta - Buldhan Road towards Madni.

A speeding tempo dashed their motorcycle near Dhondibaba temple near Shivna. Sapkal died on the spot while Sandeep was injured.

On getting the information, API of the Ajanta police station Ajit Vispute, police naik Arun Gadekar and other rushed to the spot and took the injured and the deceased to the hospital. The tempo driver fled after the accident. A case has been registered at the Ajanta police station.