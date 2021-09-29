Motorcyclist drowns in Kham River

Aurangabad, Sept 29: A motorcyclist was drowned in Kham River while crossing the bridge, which connects Pandharpur to the Waladgaon. The residents jumped in the river to save him but in vain. The motorcyclist was found dead around one kilometer away from the bridge. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Sheshrao Kausadikar (55, Kanchanwadi).

The city and the adjoining areas were lashed by the heavy rains in the past two days. The bridge that connects Pandharpur to the Waladgaon was submerged in the Kham River. On Wednesday morning, at around 8 am, Kausadikar was going from Pandharpur to Kanchanwadi on his motorcycle. While crossing the bridge, he fell into the overflowing river and drowned.

Some youths had gone there to watch the overflowing river. They jumped in the river but could not save Kausadikar. On receiving the information, the villagers rushed to the spot and launched the search operation with the help of expert swimmers. The body was found around one kilometer away from the bridge after three hours. Kausadikar lived in a rented house in Kanchanwadi area and worked as a security guard in a warehouse in Pandharpur.

On Tuesday morning, he was returning home after completing his night duty. The residents tried to stop him from crossing the bridge, but he ignored them. The Waluj Fire Brigade Jawans then took out the motorcycle from the river.