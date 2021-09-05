MoU signed between BAMU and Aurangabad Electricals

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aurangabad Electricals Limited (AEL) for starting the entrepreneurship and skills development training centre.

Under the agreement, Rs 1.5 crore will be provided under CSR fund and the first instalment of Rs 32 lakh has been received by the university. Vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole had decided to start skills-based courses and centres at the university with a view to provide skilled manpower for industry and business sector of Marathwada region. He had allocated Rs 1 crore in the budget of the university for these courses. Similarly, AEL decided to provide Rs 1.5 crore to the university under the CSR. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, company vice president Somen Muzumdar, dean Dr Walmik Sarvade, deputy registrar Sanjay Kavde were present. The center will be started soon on the second floor of the Dindayal Upadhyay center building.