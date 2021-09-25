MoU signed between MAGIC and BATU to promote startups

78,000 students from 255 engineering colleges to get support

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Startups should come up with innovation rather than jugaad technology, at the same time, they should start industries that give priority to the industrial needs of the country and state, said vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU) Dr Aniruddha Pandit. The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and BATU, Lonere signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday.

The MoU was signed between Magic founder director Ashish Garde and Dr Pandit. Speaking further, Dr Pandit said, Jugaad technology is a temporary solution. Innovation can also be born from the many things and events that happen around us and in nature. Students should learn to observe these events. To promote startups, Magic should also call for an annual competition for innovation based startups. The MoU will reach out to the students of Batu affiliated colleges and institutes and will also provide an opportunity to empower the faculty and mentors who are promoting entrepreneurship among the students. Magic chief executive officer Rohit Auti, Batu registrar Dr BF Jogi, MIT managing director Munish Sharma, coordinator Dr Nilesh Patil and Sanjay Nimbalkar were present.

78,000 students to get guidance

Through the MoU, 78,000 students from 255 engineering colleges in Maharashtra under BATU will get guidance and support at various levels for startups through Magic. Under the faculty development programme launched by Magic, training programmes for professors will be conducted in collaboration with Batu to create mentors who will be able to guide students competently in startups. Magic will build its capacity by selecting enterprising projects based on the project to product formula. Magic will also provide guidance and practical help for graduates as well as alumni startups. The MoU will also help in the empowerment of newly started businesses and industries.