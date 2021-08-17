Aurangabad, Aug 17:

Former MLA Harshavardhan Jadhav in a press conference on Tuesday said that he will start a movement for uniform civil code. He also asserted that the fight for the Maratha reservation will continue.

Jadhav interacted with the press after the agitation in New Delhi demanding implementation of the code. Jadhav said, a memorandum has been issued to the Central government in this regard. We have warned of a nationwide agitation if our demands are not met. It is necessary to increase the reservation limit by 50 per cent in the state. The picture is that ordinary citizens do not benefit from reservations. Why do people from the backward communities still work as labourers. This means that the benefit of the reservation has not seeped in till the last beneficiary. The Central government needs to implement the uniform civil code to improve the condition of the communities deprived from benefits. The state has 35 per cent Maratha population. Although the community has made progress, not all of them have benefited. Hence the community should get reservation, he said.