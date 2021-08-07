MP Gawali claims to file defamation against accused Muley

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

Yeotmal - Washim Loksabha constituency MP Bhavana Gawali has claimed through a press release that she will file a defamation case against chartered accountant Upendra Muley, co-accused in the embezzlement in her educational institute for defaming her to save himself.

MP Gawali said in the release that Muley is the co-accused in the case of embezzlement of Rs 18 crores in the Mahila Utkarsha Prathisthan Education Institute at Risod in Washim district along with the secretary of the institute. He has helped in the embezzlement since 2013. A case has been registered at the Risod police station.

Similarly, cases have been lodged in various police stations, including Aurangabad, about the embezzlement and the immovable properties purchased from that money. A complaint has also been given to the Institute of Chartered Accountants to cancel Muley’s registration. He, along with her opponents, are trying to defame her due to her popularity and the development works done by her, Gawali mentioned in the press release.