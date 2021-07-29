MP Imtiaz Jaleel nominated on Jamia's body

Aurangabad, July 29:

The MP, Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, has been nominated as a member of Anjuman (Court) of Jamia Millia Islamia - A Central University - by the Speaker of Lok Sabha, recently.

The court comprised of ex-officio members like Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, Deans of all faculties, Head of Departments; Life Members; Representatives of teachers like professors, readers, lecturers; Representatives of non-teaching staff; Nominated members; Co-opted members; Representatives of Legislature like three MPs including two to be nominated by Lok Sabha speaker, chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), one representative of Delhi Administration to be nominated by the union Territory Administration, etc.

The speaker of Lok Sabha has nominated the names of two Lok Sabha members including MP Imtiaz Jaleel and Kunwar Danish Ali to serve as members of the Court of the Central University (JMI).

According to the university sources, " The term of all the members in the Anjuman, other than ex-officio members, is of three years. Under the J.M.I Act, the Anjuman (Court) has powers to review the broad policies and programmes of the University and to suggest measures for the improvement and development of the University; to consider and pass resolutions on the annual report and the annual accounts of the University and the audit report on such accounts; to advise the visitor in respect of any matter which may be referred to it for advice, and to perform such other functions as may be prescribed by this Act or Statutes."