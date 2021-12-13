MP Jaleel announces to abstains elections in lieu of reservations

Aurangabad, Dec 12:

The politics has heated over the issue of Muslim reservations in the state. In this backdrop, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imitiyaz Jaleel announced on Monday that AIMIM will not contest any election of the local bodies in the state if Mahavikas Aghadi government sanctions the Muslim reservation in the next winter session. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the reply to the announcement by Mahavikas Aghadi government.

AIMIM has raised the issue of Muslim reservation once again. Two days back, a vehicle rally was organised from Aurangabad to Mumbai. On Monday, MP Jaleel on Monday addressed a press conference and said that the court has taken a decision for the educational reservations for Muslims. The Mahavikas Aghadi government has to implement this decision. The government should take a final decision on this issue and gift the reservations to Muslims. In return, AIMIM as a gift to the government will not contest any local bodies elections in the state. If the government will not take any decision, a Morcha led by MP Asauddin Owaisi will be organised at Vidhan Sabha, he said.