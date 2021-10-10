MP Jaleel lays foundations stone of Jinsi Chowk-Damadi Mahal Road

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

MP Imtiaz Jaleel laid the foundation stone of Jinsi Chowk to Damadi Mahal on Sunday.

It may be noted that the road from Jinsi Chowk to Damadi Mahal in a sorry state for many years as was not re-developed in the last 20 years.

MP Imtiaz Jaleel performed the foundation stone laying ceremony of Champa Chowk to Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah road on Sunday.

The MIM former corporators refused to give information about how much fund would be spent on the road, its length and width.

The road from Jinsi Chowk to Damadi Mahal is 100 feet wide and has traffic round the clock. The road work was constructed in 1989 by the then administrator Munshilal Gautam. The road was smooth for almost ten years.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was only doing patchwork after every two to three years. The road was completely washed away because of torrential rains in the city during the last month. Walking on the road has also become impossible.

The AMC put soil and murum on the road. A total of four former MIM former corporators live on both sides of the road. It was announced that the road would be constructed from MP’s discretionary fund.

Feroz Khan, a former MIM corporator, said that the road from Champa Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah would be constructed in the first phase due to insufficient fund, and efforts are being made to increase the fund and extend road work up to Jinsi Chowk in the second phase.

The road from Damadi Mahal to Jalna Road is 100 feet wide as per the city development plan. Jaleel said that the MIM would take a follow up for this planned road.