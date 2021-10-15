MP pleads for illegal properties on green belts, reserved plots

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

The MP, Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, has submitted a memorandum to the state's urban development minister, guardian minister and others demanding to regularise properties developed on the green belts and the reserved plots in the last four decades, under the Gunthewari Scheme. Presently, the state government has authorised Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to regularise the properties developed in the illegal settlements of the city by October 31.

The letter has been sent to the Urban Development minister Eknath Shinde, guardian minister Subhash Desai, chief secretary (Government of Maharashtra) and principal secretary (Urban Development Department). The AMC administrator was also told to submit the proposal of legalising the properties, under the special case, to the state government for further action, stated the press release.

According to the MP, the new localities had developed in the past 3-4 decades (before 2020). Incidentally, there is no provision to regularise their properties under Gunthewari Scheme. They are ready to complete the regularisation procedure and pay the taxes as they are forced to live without basic amenities. The AMC could get more money in the form of tax if it opts for implementing ' Ghar Tyala Kar' by cancelling old reservations and regularising the properties built upon them under Gunthewari Scheme. This will help AMC attract a good amount of money in its exchequer and encourage the AMC to provide amenities to them, stressed MP.